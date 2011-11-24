VIENNA Nov 24 Austrian steel products maker Voestalpine said on Thursday it had agreed an 800 million euro ($1.1 billion) syndicated loan to help secure medium and long-term financing and buffer against market shocks.

The loan is in two equal tranches that both have a maturity of five years, Voestalpine said in a statement.

The first half will be used to cover investments and repayments during the business year 2012/13. The second slice will be used as a capital cushion to guard against potential market turbulence.

The transaction was oversubscribed but not increased, Voestalpine said, adding that foreign banks made up two thirds of the loan consortium. UniCredit Bank Austria AG and Credit Agricole Corporate & Investment Bank coordinated the deal. ($1 = 0.7490 euros) (Reporting by Sylvia Westall)