VIENNA, March 3 Austria's Voestalpine
is hoping for a big order from a Gazprom-led pipeline
project designed to boost Russian natural gas supplies to
Europe, the specialty steel group said on Thursday.
Gazprom agreed in June with Royal Dutch Shell and
its long-time gas buyers in Europe, Germany's E.ON
and Austria's OMV, to build the Nord Stream 2
pipeline, which is planned to come online in 2019.
Voestalpine confirmed a report by Austrian weekly Trend that
it hopes for an order of a similar size to the 170,000 tonnes of
heavy plate it delivered for Nord Stream 1. Market experts
estimate the current value of such an order at around 90 million
euros ($98 million).
This time Voestalpine may deliver even more than 200,000
tonnes, Chief Executive Wolfgang Eder said, adding that a
decision could be made as early as this month.
The European Commission has not approved the project yet and
is still examining whether it complies with EU law. Many eastern
European countries and the United States have criticised the
pipeline plan, saying over-reliance on Russia is a threat to the
European Union's energy security.
Gazprom scrapped another pipeline project, South Stream,
after the Commission withheld permission for the project.
"As long as the contracts are not signed, there certainly
remains a political risk," Eder said. "Therefore it is too early
to tell when construction will start."
($1 = 0.9152 euros)
