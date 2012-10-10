By Prashant Mehra
| NEW DELHI
NEW DELHI Oct 10 Austria's Voestalpine
plans to cut its exposure to commoditised steelmaking
and tough European markets by focusing investment on emerging
markets and higher-margin specialist products used in tools,
turbines and cars.
The company expects the contribution to group sales from its
traditional steelmaking business to fall to 25 percent over 5-8
years, from a third now, Chief Executive Wolfgang Eder said on
the sidelines of a World Steel Association conference.
It also plans to invest around 6-7 billion euros by 2020,
mostly outside Europe.
"Voestalpine will not make any major investments in Europe
in the next few years. On the contrary, we want to optimise what
we have," Eder told Reuters.
"We will focus even more on our downstream activities."
Voestalpine gets two-thirds of its sales and 80 percent of
profits from premium or niche products that allow it to escape
much of the volatility in more commoditised steel markets.
Record sales of specialist steel products used by
fast-growing emerging countries has also helped it to evade the
price wars and overcapacity afflicting the steel industry in
Europe.
The company is now following its core customers in the
automotive sector, which are increasingly moving production to
markets in China, Asia, and South America, Eder said.
As a result, it is building plants in China, the United
States and Brazil.
"We are focusing on growth markets. Currently, we do 30
percent of sales outside Europe. In five years time, it should
be 40 percent, and by 2020 roughly half," Eder said.
Eder, who is also president of European steel association
Eurofer, said he doesn't expect any signs of an upturn in the
region's steel market before mid-2013, and a return to pre-2008
growth levels was still five to six years away.
"Today there is 210 million tonnes of capacity in Europe,
but realistic demand is only 150 to 160 million tonnes. We will
see further shutdowns, restructurings," he predicted.
Earlier this month, ArcelorMittal, the world's
No.1 steelmaker, said it would permanently close two furnaces in
France.
Voestalpine cut steel capacity by a tenth late last year as
consumers bought fewer items such as fridges and washing
machines and the construction industry remained weak. But
sentiment has improved this year and it has run at full steel
capacity again since January.
(Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Mark Potter)