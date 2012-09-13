LONDON, Sept 13 Austrian steel group Voestalpine
has seen its special steel sales volume fall by about
10 percent in the first eight months of this year, compared with
the same period last year, Franz Rotter, a member of the
company's board, said on Thursday.
"Special steel sales volumes are slightly lower than last
year, approximately 10 percent lower, globally," Rotter told
Reuters.
"I believe that we will see lower demand for the next few
months, until the beginning of next year, definitely. I believe
there will be an upswing in the beginning of the spring."
(Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; Editing by David Holmes)