BRIEF-Nanfang Black Sesame Group unit to invest 80 mln yuan in food firm for 51 percent stake
* Says co's unit plans to invest 80 million yuan into a Shenzhen-based food company, and will hold a 51 percent stake in it after transaction
VIENNA May 10 Steelmaker Voestalpine said on Wednesday the final cost of its direct reduction plant in the United States amounted to $1.012 billion (929 million euros), more than the $990 million estimated at the beginning of the year.
The Austrian group in 2013 announced plans to invest 550 million euros in the state-of-the-art plant in Corpus Christi, Texas, its largest foreign investment so far.
In January, it said the cost of the plant would rise to about $990 million. That prompted Austria's Financial Market Authority (FMA) to investigate whether Voestalpine had complied with a requirement to immediately publish information relevant to its share price. The FMA found no wrongdoing.
"The increase in investment expenditure is essentially due to delays caused by a longer period of critical weather conditions during the first phase of the project, significant cost inflation as a result of the unforeseen construction boom in the Corpus Christi area starting 2014, as well as additional investments, technical optimization, and environmental measures," the company said in a statement. (1 euro = $1.0888) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; editing by Francois Murphy)
MOSCOW, June 20 Japanese automaker Nissan Motor Co is recalling 6,944 Nissan Murano Z51 cars sold in Russia between June 2013 and November 2016, Russia's standards agency, Rosstandart, said on Tuesday.