VIENNA Jan 31 Austria's financial watchdog FMA
is investigating whether steel company Voestalpine was
open enough about cost over-runs at its plant in Texas, a
spokesman said on Tuesday.
Voestalpine said earlier this month that the cost for the
hot briquetted iron plant in Corpus Christi in the United States
would rise to about $990 million. It had previously put the cost
for the site at 550 million euros ($593.89 million) and later
said the basic investment for the project was $740 million.
"We are currently looking into whether Voestalpine informed
(others) according to the law," an FMA spokesman said,
confirming an earlier report by public broadcaster ORF.
A Voestalpine spokesman was not immediately available for
comment. ORF cited a Voestalpine spokesman as saying the public
had been kept abreast of the rising costs.
($1 = 0.9261 euros)
(Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; editing by Richard Lough)