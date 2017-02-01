* Financial watchdog FMA examines plant costs
VIENNA, Feb 1 Austrian specialty steelmaker
Voestalpine said on Wednesday it had complied with all
legal requirements in the way it communicated cost overruns at
its plant in Texas.
Austria's financial watchdog FMA is investigating whether
Voestalpine met European Union requirements to immediately
publish information relevant to its share price in connection
with the cost overruns.
The group announced plans to invest 550 million euros ($591
million) in a state-of-the-art plant in Corpus Christi, Texas in
2013, its largest foreign investment so far.
It said last week that the cost for the plant, which began
production in October, would rise to about $990 million.
Over the past months, Voestalpine repeatedly said the Texas
plant would be more expensive than initially thought but did not
publish specific figures.
"We have no doubt that we informed (the market) in
compliance with the law," the company said in a statement.
The FMA will refer to the new European Directive on Market
Abuse, which took effect across the European Union in July and
allows larger fines than previous national legislation, a
spokesman said.
Under the new directive, a company can be fined up to 2.5
million euros or 2 percent of its annual revenue for a breach of
disclosure requirements. Voestalpine's 2015/16 revenue was 11
billion euros.
Voestalpine is held up as a model in Austria of a
traditional industrial company that has adapted to modern market
requirements to survive. Once a regular steel producer, it now
specialises in providing finished parts and equipment to the
automotive, aerospace and rail industries.
The entry into the U.S. market is an important part of
Voestalpine's strategy to grow internationally and reduce its
dependence on the Austrian market and expensive European energy
to power its furnaces.
The Texas site will produce two million tonnes of premium
hot briquetted iron, or sponge iron - a pre-material used in
steel production - each year.
The rise in costs was due to weather-related delays, an
unexpected construction boom in the region and additional
investments including a change in warehousing design, according
to the company.
A final calculation of the costs would only be possible
after the ramp-up phase was completed in March 2017.
Most of the extra costs were more or less completely
digested in the past business years and only a "comparatively
minor balance" would be payable in the current business year.
"According to our current assumptions and maths we did, we
will see, most likely, more or less from the very beginning the
12 percent internal rate of return on this project," Chief
Executive Wolfgang Eder said when asked about the Texas plant in
a conference call with analysts in November.
Shares in the company are down 1.6 percent over the last
five days but have outperformed sector peers over that period.
