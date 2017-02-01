VIENNA Feb 1 Austria's specialty steelmaker Voestalpine said on Wednesday it complied with all legal requirements in the way it communicated cost overruns at its plant in Texas.

"We have no doubt that we informed (the market) in compliance with the law," the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich; writing by Kirsti Knolle; editing by Francois Murphy)