VIENNA Feb 15 Austrian specialty steel group Voestalpine has resumed full steel production as of January thanks to an upturn in business conditions, it said on Wednesday.

"We are at full capacity again," a spokesman said.

Voestalpine had said in November it had cut steel capacity by 10 percent. It had said at the time it would decide in January whether other output adjustments might be needed for the quarters ahead. (Reporting by Angelika Gruber, writing by Michael Shields)