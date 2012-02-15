* Steel outlook brightens with turn of year
* Sticks to guidance for "somewhat weaker" operating profit
* Steel business back to full capacity
* Shares rise 4.6 pct, lead European sector
(Adds market reaction)
VIENNA, Feb 15 Austrian specialty steel
group Voestalpine stuck to its outlook for "somewhat
weaker" fiscal-year operating profit as conditions for its key
steel division picked up from the turn of the year after a "very
difficult" October-December quarter.
Voestalpine cut steel capacity by a tenth late last year as
consumers spooked by the weak economy bought fewer big-ticket
items such as fridges and washing machines and the construction
industry remained very weak.
But sentiment has improved in 2012 and the maker of special
steels used in tools, turbines and cars is running at full steel
capacity again since January, it said, adding demand should stay
good for months as customers fill depleted inventories.
Its shares advanced 4.6 percent to 26.81 euros by 1111 GMT,
the biggest gainer in the Stoxx Europe basic resources index
, which rose 1.0 percent.
Voestalpine's stock has been trading at just over 8 times
12-month forward earnings versus 13 for ThyssenKrupp
and nearly 11 for ArcelorMittal, according to Thomson
Reuters StarMine, which weights estimates by analysts' track
records.
BHF Bank analyst Hermann Reith reiterated his "overweight"
recommendation on the stock.
"Voestalpine provides a defensive business model in the
steel sector at a discount price compared to the steel companies
in our coverage. The outlook contrasts positively to
Voestalpine's peers," he told clients in a note.
Voestalpine forecast fiscal fourth-quarter earnings would
beat those of the third quarter but would not be able to match
those of a year before. Its fiscal year ends in March.
Third-quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT)
dropped by a third to 145 million euros ($190.4 million), bang
in line with a Reuters poll of analysts.
Voestalpine had forecast in November that full-year
operating profit could fall 10 percent to 900 million euros as
the debt crisis and troubles in the financial sector hit demand.
The market expected EBIT of 886 million on average, the poll
showed.
ThyssenKrupp, Germany's biggest steel maker, swung to a
surprise operating loss in the last quarter of 2011.
The group, which last month agreed to sell its struggling
stainless steel unit, said on Tuesday it was unable to give a
reliable forecast for its financial year that ends in September
due to the uncertain economic outlook.
Its comments echoed those made by rivals such as world No. 1
Arcelor Mittal, No. 3 Posco and Tata Steel
. All three have struggled with profitability, missed
quarterly forecasts and cited Europe as a concern.
($1 = 0.7616 euros)
