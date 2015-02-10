* Q3 EBIT 182.7 mln euros vs poll avg 190 mln
* Net profit helped by lower tax
* Keeps full-year 2014/15 outlook
(Adds detail, background)
VIENNA, Feb 10 Austrian speciality steelmaker
Voestalpine's third-quarter operating profit was 182.7
million euros ($207 million), it said on Tuesday, below the
average estimate of 190 million euros in a Reuters poll of
analysts..
Revenue in the quarter was in line with expectations at 2.7
billion euros, boosted by business in the United States.
Voestalpine reiterated its forecasts for the full financial
year. Its chief executive has previously predicted earnings
before interest and tax (EBIT) of 850 million euros for fiscal
2014-15, slightly above the year before.
Voestalpine is expanding its production base outside of
Europe, mainly in the United States, where it is building a new
sponge-iron plant which is on schedule, it said.
Net profit in the third quarter was 118.8 million euros,
above the average estimate in the analyst poll, mainly due to
lower taxes, Voestalpine said.
Voestalpine, as expected, did not record significant
positive one-off boosts in the third quarter after its previous
quarter benefitted from such effects.
($1 = 0.8820 euros)
(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath and
Mark Potter)