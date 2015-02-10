* Q3 EBIT 182.7 mln euros vs poll avg 190 mln

* Q3 net profit helped by lower tax

* Keeps full-year 2014/15 outlook (Adds CEO comments, shares)

By Shadia Nasralla

VIENNA, Feb 10 Demand for car parts and a weaker euro should help Austrian steelmaker Voestalpine lift earnings despite a hit to its pipeline business from lower oil prices, it said on Tuesday.

Voestalpine makes about 60 percent of revenues from autos, railways and energy markets, where it focuses on finished parts to avoid cut-priced Asian competition in commoditised steel.

It missed estimates with a 6-percent rise in third-quarter operating profit, but reiterated its full-year forecast.

"I think it is totally doable that we will reach EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) of 1.5-2 billion euros in the coming years," Chief Executive Wolfgang Eder said on a conference call.

Voestalpine's EBITDA was around 1.4 billion euros in the 2013/14 financial year. As for next financial year, Eder said he was not "pessimistic", but declined to give details.

At 1115 GMT, Voestalpine shares were down 0.2 percent at 32.135 euros.

Eder said he expected demand for Voestalpine's specialised car parts to increase in 2015 and its exports-driven business to benefit from a weaker euro, especially in North America.

Voestalpine is expanding its production outside Europe, mainly in the United States, where it is building a new sponge-iron plant which is on schedule to be finished by early next year, it said.

Third-quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) were 182.7 million euros, below the average estimate of 190 million euros in a Reuters poll of analysts..

Revenue in the quarter was in line with expectations, and last year's, at 2.7 billion euros.

Voestalpine has said it expects EBIT of 850 million euros for the full year, slightly above the year before.

The company had signed contracts to produce steel plates for Gazprom's South Stream gas pipeline from Russia to Western Europe, but the project was cancelled late last year.

Eder said he expected talks about an alternative pipeline to continue in coming weeks and that Voestalpine would shift volumes there from the cancelled project.

Voestalpine said that while fallout from the South Stream cancellation could largely be avoided, its pipeline business faced a "more challenging" time this year due to low oil prices.

Lower taxes lifted Voestalpine's net profit in the third quarter to 118.8 million euros, above the average estimate in the analyst poll.

($1 = 0.8820 euros) (Editing by Mark Potter)