* Q1 adj EBIT 237 mln eur vs poll avg 238 mln

* Keeps target for improved 2015 underlying EBIT, EBITDA

* Says no new pipeline contracts in Q1

* Sees strong automotive demand for rest of year (Adds CEO comments, oil and gas comments)

VIENNA, Aug 5 Austrian speciality steel maker Voestalpine said strong demand for cars was helping to offset weakness in its divisions serving customers in the oil and gas industry.

Voestalpine, which also provides steel and parts used in the rail and aerospace industries, said it expected demand from its automotive customers to remain strong for the rest of the year and shrugged off signs of weakness from China.

Major European carmakers have been hit by slowing demand in China for their premium cars, with BMW on Tuesday saying it could hit its 2015 outlook and VW's Audi already scaling back its global sales target.

"We are not seeing any effect on demand for our products (in China), even in the automotive industry," Voestalpine Chief Executive Wolfgang Eder told reporters on Wednesday after the group reported first-quarter results.

Eder said that the company's problems were mainly in the energy industry, where investment has slowed due to the low oil price and for which Voestalpine makes steel plate for pipelines, among other products.

After the South Stream pipeline project was scrapped, talks between Moscow and Turkey for the Turkstream gas pipeline project appear to have stalled, with Turkish officials saying they are suspended.

Voestalpine booked no contracts worth mentioning for pipeline projects in the first quarter, it said.

"But we believe we will make up the weakness here with strong demand in other areas," Eder said.

Voestalpine maintained its goal of improving underlying earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) and EBITDA for the year, thanks to growth in Europe and the United States.

Adjusted for special items, first-quarter EBIT rose 8.5 percent to 237 million euros ($257 million), in line with forecasts. ($1 = 0.9209 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich; Editing by Georgina Prodhan and William Hardy)