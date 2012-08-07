(Adds details, background)

VIENNA, Aug 7 Austrian steelmaker Voestalpine beat market expectations for first-quarter operating profit by concentrating on special steels less vulnerable than commodity products to the weak macroeconomic environment, it said on Tuesday.

Voestalpine reported a 27 percent drop in earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to 231 million euros ($287 million) for the quarter to end-June, better than the 222 million-euro average estimate in a Reuters poll.

"Provided that the economic environment does not experience additional turbulence, from today's perspective, it should be possible to match last year's adjusted EBIT of around EUR 900 million in the business year 2012/13," it said in a statement.

Steelmakers globally are struggling with falling demand in Europe and Japan and slowing growth in China, the world's largest producer and consumer. The only bright spot has been a pick-up in the Americas.

Voestalpine, which makes special steels used in tools, turbines and cars, said it continued to run at full capacity in all its major business segments, including its steel division, but said the industry still had more capacity than demand.

"The European steel industry is suffering more than ever from massive structural overcapacities, particularly in the flat products segment," Voestalpine said, adding that brutal price wars were continuing.

Voestalpine's fiscal first-quarter sales were flat at 3.05 billion euros, in line with analysts' expectations.

ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steelmaker, said last week tough market conditions would continue into the second half of the year, particularly in Europe, where it cut its consumption forecast. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Michael Shields)