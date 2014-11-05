* Q2 EBIT 226 mln euros including 45.2 mln in one-off gains
* Analysts had forecast 197 mln according to Reuters poll
* CEO reiterates FY EBIT forecast of 850 mln euros
* Shares down 3 percent at 1221 GMT
(Rewrites first paragraph, adds CFO comments on H2 one-off
effect expectations, analyst comment)
By Shadia Nasralla and Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich
VIENNA, Nov 5 Austrian steelmaker Voestalpine AG
is holding to a predicted slim rise in earnings this
year, with robust demand from the car industry in Europe and
strong conditions in the United States boosting results in all
its product categories.
Voestalpine is offsetting weak growth in many sectors in the
European Union, source of 72 percent of its sales, by
specialising in niche areas and tapping demand for special steel
products in other markets such as China and the United States.
Chief Executive Wolfgang Eder reiterated to Reuters on
Wednesday he expected earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of
850 million euros ($1 billion) this fiscal year. The company
earned 792 million on that basis in its last year to the end of
March.
Eder's comments came after the group posted second-quarter
EBIT of 226 million euros, boosted by one-off items totalling
45.2 million from assets sales in its Metal Forming division and
a pensions reorganisation in some of the division's Dutch
companies.
Analysts had on average estimated 197 million euros,
according to a Reuters poll.
In a statement the company said the European economy had
lost steam but North America had shown sustained strong growth
and China was "on a solid level". It said it was able to
significantly increase earnings in all categories.
Its comments chime with results from Sweden-based steelmaker
SSAB, which beat forecasts for third-quarter
operating profit on Monday helped by strong demand in North
America.
SOLID DEMAND
Voestalpine generates around 60 percent of its revenue in
its car, railway and energy segments, where it increasingly
focuses on selling finished parts. Solid demand from the car
industry helped its steel division, which is Europe-focused, it
said.
Raiffeisen Centrobank analyst Markus Remis, who has a "buy"
rating on the stock, said the results cleared of one-offs lagged
expectations, adding that he thought full-year EBIT of 830
million euros was realistic.
Voestalpine shares, which had risen on Monday to their
highest in more than a month, were down 3 percent at 30.93 euros
by 1221 GMT.
Voestalpine does not see one-off effects in the second half
of 2014/15 on the same scale as in the first half, Chief
Financial Officer Robert Ottel said.
"Despite the, predominantly in Europe, more difficult
economic environment, Voestalpine should succeed in improving
the profitability at least somewhat compared to the last
business year, even without taking positive one-off effects into
account," the company said.
Voestalpine said it was cautious about customer demand in
its building and construction and mechanical engineering
segments in the short term, but nevertheless expected a solid
development across the board in the remaining six months, with
production facilities largely running at full capacity.
(1 US dollar = 0.7986 euro)
(Editing by David Clarke and David Holmes)