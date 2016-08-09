(Adds details on outlook, CEO quote)
VIENNA Aug 9 Austrian specialty steel maker
Voestalpine on Tuesday said it expects earnings to
increase towards the end of its business year, helped by higher
prices in its longer-term steel contracts and increasing orders
from the oil and gas sector.
Despite the group's focus on premium metal products, the
Linz-based company like its rivals has to cope with the effects
of sharp price falls, strong international competition and
overcapacity in the sector.
Voestalpine on Tuesday reported a 55 percent drop in
earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) for its April-June first
quarter to 168 million euros ($186 million) which was partly due
to one-off effects and in line with analysts forecasts.
Although global economic conditions became more challenging
in the first quarter, a marked increase in its operating result
was expected in the course of 2016/17, the group said in a
statement.
In addition to a delayed effect of higher prices in its
longer-term contract-based steel business and a tapering off of
start-up costs for its new plant in Texas, Voestalpine forecasts
an upward trend for the oil and natural gas sector.
Due to these factors as well as cost and efficiency
optimisation programs, the company "continues to aim for an
operating result and profit from operations that are
approximately equal to the adjusted figures in the last business
year," Chief Executive Wolfgang Eder said in a statement.
($1 = 0.9029 euros)
