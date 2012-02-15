(repeats for technical reasons with no changes to text)
VIENNA Feb 15 Austrian specialty steel
group Voestalpine stuck to its outlook for "somewhat
weaker" fiscal-year operating profit as conditions for its key
steel divison picked up from the turn of the year after a "very
difficult" October-December quarter.
"With the turn of the year, the economic trend also reversed
in the steel division and, with results simultaneously
continuing to develop (stably) across the four processing
divisions, earnings in the fourth quarter of the business year
are expected to exceed those in the third quarter (although it
is not possible to achieve the results of the fourth quarter of
the previous year)," it said.
Nine-month earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose 2.8
percent to 676.4 million euros ($888.2 million). Its fiscal year
ends in March.
Voestalpine had forecast in November that full-year
operating profit could fall 10 percent to 900 million euros as
the debt crisis and troubles in the financial sector hit demand.
($1 = 0.7616 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields)