VIENNA, June 5 Austrian steel group Voestalpine expects stable core and operating profit this fiscal year, it said on Wednesday.

"Against the backdrop of continuing global uncertainty about future economic development, from today's vantage point, for the business year 2013/14, an operating result (EBITDA) and profit from operations (EBIT) at about the same level as the past business year can be anticipated," it said.

(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)