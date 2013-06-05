BRIEF-Shunfa Hengye to pay 1 yuan per 10 shares as 2016 dividend
March 29 Shunfa Hengye Corp: * Says it will pay 1 yuan per 10 shares as 2016 dividend Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/VTQ4cF Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
VIENNA, June 5 Austrian steel group Voestalpine expects stable core and operating profit this fiscal year, it said on Wednesday.
"Against the backdrop of continuing global uncertainty about future economic development, from today's vantage point, for the business year 2013/14, an operating result (EBITDA) and profit from operations (EBIT) at about the same level as the past business year can be anticipated," it said.
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)
March 29 Shunfa Hengye Corp: * Says it will pay 1 yuan per 10 shares as 2016 dividend Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/VTQ4cF Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Japan asset manager, Spring Investment Co., Ltd (Spring), has disposed of shareholding in Sekisui House Si Asset Management
SEOUL, March 29 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL March 29 -53.5 -33.5 36.3 ^March 28 20.7 -81.8 1.9 March 27 36.4 -104.7 16.7 March 2