* Steel demand to fall in 2013, prices under pressure - Eder

* Voestalpine on track to hit 2012/13 EBIT forecast

* Company in talks with Gazprom over supply for new pipeline (Adds quotes, background, company outlook)

By Silvia Antonioli

BRUSSELS, May 16 The majority of European steelmakers are against the implementation of subsidies to help troubled companies to survive, the president of European steel association EUROFER said on Thursday.

Wolfgang Eder, who is also chief executive of Austrian steelmaker Voestalpine, was speaking as the political debate heats up over whether governments or the European Union should offer support to prevent job losses and plant closures.

"I am absolutely against subsidies because they only make things worse. It is also a question of fairness within the industry," Eder told Reuters at EUROFER headquarters.

"There are companies who have done their homework with respect to innovation, restructuring, environmental optimisation - and some haven't. I think it would not be the right political stand to support the latter."

The high level of distress in the industry has led many producers to reduce capacity and close plants, only to face political resistance to attempts to restructure quickly.

The French government, for example, was highly critical of last year's decision by Indian tycoon Lakshmi Mittal, owner of the world's largest steelmaker, ArcelorMittal, to idle plants in France.

In February the European Commission vice-president for industry Antonio Tajani asked Mittal to delay restructuring in Europe until the Commission had produced an action plan to help the region's steel industry.

ANOTHER TOUGH YEAR

This plan, expected to be published in June, might include forms of funding to help the industry or stronger tools to protect it from aggressive competition from abroad, sources said.

"There has not been any decision on whether the action plan will contain prescriptions with regards to subsidies and protectionist measures," Eder said, adding that about 70 percent of EUROFER's members are against subsidies.

The picture for the European steel industry has darkened in the past couple of years because of shrinking demand and overcapacity, and 2013 looks like being another tough year.

Steel demand from the automotive and construction sectors is set to be weaker than last year, Eder said, and even the demand outlook from the energy sector is worse than a few months ago.

Voestalpine, however, is one of the few producers still managing to turn a profit in difficult markets. Eder said it is on track to hit earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of about 800 million euros ($1.03 billion) for 2012/13, up from 704 million euros last year.

"There were some question marks on whether we can keep the 800 million level. I think there will be no negative surprises," Eder said.

The company is now in "intense negotiations" with Russian gas company Gazprom over a deal to supply components for its South Stream pipeline from Siberia to southern Europe. ($1 = 0.7775 euros) (Editing by David Goodman)