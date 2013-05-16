* Steel demand to fall in 2013, prices under pressure - Eder
* Voestalpine on track to hit 2012/13 EBIT forecast
* Company in talks with Gazprom over supply for new pipeline
By Silvia Antonioli
BRUSSELS, May 16 The majority of European
steelmakers are against the implementation of subsidies to help
troubled companies to survive, the president of European steel
association EUROFER said on Thursday.
Wolfgang Eder, who is also chief executive of Austrian
steelmaker Voestalpine, was speaking as the political
debate heats up over whether governments or the European Union
should offer support to prevent job losses and plant closures.
"I am absolutely against subsidies because they only make
things worse. It is also a question of fairness within the
industry," Eder told Reuters at EUROFER headquarters.
"There are companies who have done their homework with
respect to innovation, restructuring, environmental optimisation
- and some haven't. I think it would not be the right political
stand to support the latter."
The high level of distress in the industry has led many
producers to reduce capacity and close plants, only to face
political resistance to attempts to restructure quickly.
The French government, for example, was highly critical of
last year's decision by Indian tycoon Lakshmi Mittal, owner of
the world's largest steelmaker, ArcelorMittal, to idle
plants in France.
In February the European Commission vice-president for
industry Antonio Tajani asked Mittal to delay restructuring in
Europe until the Commission had produced an action plan to help
the region's steel industry.
ANOTHER TOUGH YEAR
This plan, expected to be published in June, might include
forms of funding to help the industry or stronger tools to
protect it from aggressive competition from abroad, sources
said.
"There has not been any decision on whether the action plan
will contain prescriptions with regards to subsidies and
protectionist measures," Eder said, adding that about 70 percent
of EUROFER's members are against subsidies.
The picture for the European steel industry has darkened in
the past couple of years because of shrinking demand and
overcapacity, and 2013 looks like being another tough year.
Steel demand from the automotive and construction sectors is
set to be weaker than last year, Eder said, and even the demand
outlook from the energy sector is worse than a few months ago.
Voestalpine, however, is one of the few producers still
managing to turn a profit in difficult markets. Eder said it is
on track to hit earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of about
800 million euros ($1.03 billion) for 2012/13, up from 704
million euros last year.
"There were some question marks on whether we can keep the
800 million level. I think there will be no negative surprises,"
Eder said.
The company is now in "intense negotiations" with Russian
gas company Gazprom over a deal to supply components
for its South Stream pipeline from Siberia to southern Europe.
($1 = 0.7775 euros)
(Editing by David Goodman)