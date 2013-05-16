BRUSSELS May 16 The majority of European
steelmakers are against the implementation of subsidies to help
troubled companies to survive, the president of European steel
association EUROFER said on Thursday.
Wolfgang Eder, who is also chief executive of Austrian
steelmaker Voestalpine, was speaking as the political
debate heats up over whether governments or the European Union
should offer support to prevent job losses and the closure of
steel plants.
"I am absolutely against subsidies because they only make
things worse. It is also a question of fairness within the
industry," Eder told Reuters at EUROFER headquarters.
"There are companies who have done their homework with
respect to innovation, restructuring, environmental optimisation
- and some haven't. I think it would not be the right political
stand to support the latter."
(Editing by David Goodman)