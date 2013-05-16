BRUSSELS May 16 The majority of European steelmakers are against the implementation of subsidies to help troubled companies to survive, the president of European steel association EUROFER said on Thursday.

Wolfgang Eder, who is also chief executive of Austrian steelmaker Voestalpine, was speaking as the political debate heats up over whether governments or the European Union should offer support to prevent job losses and the closure of steel plants.

"I am absolutely against subsidies because they only make things worse. It is also a question of fairness within the industry," Eder told Reuters at EUROFER headquarters.

"There are companies who have done their homework with respect to innovation, restructuring, environmental optimisation - and some haven't. I think it would not be the right political stand to support the latter." (Editing by David Goodman)