WRAPUP 3-Trump hails deals worth 'billions' with Vietnam
* Vietnam says defense and South China Sea were discussed (Adds Vietnam government on defense discussion in paragraphs 18 to 20)
VIENNA, March 13 Austrian steel group Voestalpine will build its new North American iron ore plant in Texas and will invest around 550 million euros ($716 million) in it, it said on Wednesday.
Voestalpine said the plant with a capacity of around 2 million tonnes of hot briquetted iron (HBI) was due to begin operations in early 2016 and would employ about 150 people.
* Vietnam says defense and South China Sea were discussed (Adds Vietnam government on defense discussion in paragraphs 18 to 20)
* O Shaked Shares Trust completed sale of 40 million ordinary shares in 888 Holdings Plc at a price of 270 pence per share- Bookrunner