June 2 Johnson & Johnson said on
Thursday it would acquire Vogue International, a privately held
hair care and personal care products maker, for about $3.3
billion in cash.
The acquisition will give the company access to Vogue's OGX
collection of shampoos and the FX line of hair styling products
among other products.
Vogue's products are sold in the United States and in 38
other countries, Johnson & Johnson said. The transaction is not
expected to have an impact on the company's 2016 sales or
earnings forecasts.
