FRANKFURT Dec 22 Finnish facility manager Caverion is vying to buy the industrial services business of German engineering group Voith in a potential roughly 300 million euro ($328 million) deal, two people familiar with the matter said.

Caverion has tied up with German private equity group DBAG and the consortium has been shortlisted alongside German buyout group Triton, the people said.

A decision on the buyer of the group that employs 18,000 staff in maintenance and assembly services for the auto, energy and chemicals industries, will likely be taken in January, they added.

Voith, Caverion, DBAG and Triton declined to comment. ($1 = 0.9133 euros)

(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Additional reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)