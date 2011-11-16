INSIGHT-Secret rebates send European plastics benchmark above true cost
* Ethylene benchmark written into purchase contracts for plastics
LIMA Nov 16 Shares of Peruvian miner Volcan VOL_PB.LM rose more than 9 percent to 3.01 soles on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley decided to include the stock in its MSCI Peru index at the end of this month. ($1 = 2.7 soles) (Reporting by Ursula Scollot)
* Ethylene benchmark written into purchase contracts for plastics
* Inventory at Qinhuangdao port fell sharply (Adds international prices and bullets)