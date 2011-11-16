* Zinc miner joins MSCI index Nov. 30

* Peru benchmark index up 1 percent (Adds details on firm, index)

Nov 16 Shares of Peruvian miner Volcan rose more than 9 percent to 3 soles on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley decided to include the stock as the fourth company in its MSCI Peru index at the end of this month.

Volcan (VOL_pb.LM), the world's No. 4 zinc producer, will be listed in the index after markets close on Nov. 30, MSCI spokesman Victor Morales said.

Its shares will also join the MSCI Latin America index, which reflects equity markets in Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru, a top global metals producer and one of the region's fastest growing economies.

Volcan joins Peruvian mining companies Buenaventura (BVN.N) and Southern Copper (SCCO.N) and financial holding firm Credicorp (BAP.N) in the MSCI index. Those firms are among the top 25 most heavily weighted in the Latin America index.

Some workers at Volcan's mines went on strike on Tuesday, but were back on the job Wednesday after reaching a deal for higher wages with the company.

Peru's benchmark stock index, .IGRA was up 1 percent due to the surge in Volcan's share price, three traders said. ($1 = 2.7 soles) (Reporting by Ursula Scollo, Caroline Stauffer and Teresa Cespedes; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)