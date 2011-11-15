REFILE-Elliott calls for BHP board overhaul as new chairman looms
SYDNEY, June 14 Activist shareholder Elliott Management called on BHP Billiton on Wednesday to "upgrade" its board of directors as the mining giant prepares to select a new chairman.
VLIMA Nov 14 Workers in much of Peruvian zinc miner Volcan's (VOLa.LM) Yauli district will start a labor strike within hours after a round of wage talks failed, a union leader said late on Monday.
Volcan is the world's No. 4 producer of silver and zinc.
The strike would include about 4,500 salaried employees but some 5,000 contract workers would stay on the job at Volcan's Mahr Tunel, San Cristobal, Andaychagua and Carahuacra units in the Yauli area of Peru. (Reporting by Teresa Cespedes)
BUENOS AIRES, June 13 Argentina's national government and the governors of 20 provinces signed a mining deal on Tuesday to harmonize taxes and regulations in hopes of attracting investment, but the action was criticized by industry sources and environmentalists alike.