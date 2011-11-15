* Strike is ending after one day

* Walkout aimed to hit one of company's three main areas

* Union says has reached wage deal with company (Rewrites lead, updates with wage pact)

By Omar Mariluz and Teresa Cespedes

LIMA, Nov 15 Workers and Peruvian zinc miner Volcan (VOL_pb.LM) (VOLa.LM) reached a wage deal on Tuesday, union officials said as they called off a weak strike that lasted only a day at much of the miner's Yauli operations.

Volcan is the world's No. 4 producer of silver and zinc and workers had demanded a bigger share of the company's surging profits, but only a small minority of laborers downed tools in the walkout and the union quickly scaled back the size of the wage increase it sought.

"We have arrived at a deal," union leader Arsenio Perez told Reuters. He said the increase in wages and benefits for each worker was about 5.60 soles ($2.07) a day.

Volcan officials were not available for comment.

The strike appeared to have scant impact on production and metals prices and its limited duration allowed President Ollanta Humala to skirt what might have been yet another thorny issue for him to deal with in Peru's vast mining sector.

Since being sworn in three months ago, Humala has taken a more proactive role trying to mediate labor and environmental disputes in the country's vast mining sector than his predecessor, Alan Garcia, whose term was marred by bouts of violent protests over mining and oil projects.

But the government of Humala, a leftist former military officer, has struggled to end a walkout at Freeport-McMoRan's (FCX.N) Cerro Verde copper pit that has lasted more than a month [ID:nN1E7A31OW].

His administration, which says the fruits of the country's long economic boom must be shared more widely, has also been trying with mixed success to calm lingering conflicts over new mines that could delay investments. [ID:nN1E7AA0TE].

The strike aimed to include several thousand workers at Volcan's Mahr Tunel concentrator and the San Cristobal, Andaychagua and Carahuacra mines in the Yauli area of Peru, a top global metals producer.

Volcan recently reported a third-quarter profit of $100 million, a 63 percent rise from the same quarter a year ago on higher metals prices but lower output.

Zinc output in the third quarter was 78,694 tonnes while silver production was 5.09 million ounces. Besides Yauli, Volcan also has significant operations in the regions of Chungar and Cerro de Pasco.

Peru is the world's No. 2 producer of both zinc and silver.

Volcan churns out about 2 percent of the world's mined silver supply and its mines included in the strike account for about 44 percent of the company's silver output.

It also produces about 3 percent of the world's zinc, and its mines included in the strike churn out 40 percent of its zinc. ($1 = 2.7 soles) (Reporting by Omar Mariluz and Teresa Cespedes; Editing by John Picinich and Bob Burgdorfer)