* Strike is ending after one day
* Walkout aimed to hit one of company's three main areas
* Union says has reached wage deal with company
By Omar Mariluz and Teresa Cespedes
LIMA, Nov 15 Workers and Peruvian zinc miner
Volcan (VOL_pb.LM) (VOLa.LM) reached a wage deal on Tuesday,
union officials said as they called off a weak strike that
lasted only a day at much of the miner's Yauli operations.
Volcan is the world's No. 4 producer of silver and zinc and
workers had demanded a bigger share of the company's surging
profits, but only a small minority of laborers downed tools in
the walkout and the union quickly scaled back the size of the
wage increase it sought.
"We have arrived at a deal," union leader Arsenio Perez
told Reuters. He said the increase in wages and benefits for
each worker was about 5.60 soles ($2.07) a day.
Volcan officials were not available for comment.
The strike appeared to have scant impact on production and
metals prices and its limited duration allowed President
Ollanta Humala to skirt what might have been yet another thorny
issue for him to deal with in Peru's vast mining sector.
Since being sworn in three months ago, Humala has taken a
more proactive role trying to mediate labor and environmental
disputes in the country's vast mining sector than his
predecessor, Alan Garcia, whose term was marred by bouts of
violent protests over mining and oil projects.
But the government of Humala, a leftist former military
officer, has struggled to end a walkout at Freeport-McMoRan's
(FCX.N) Cerro Verde copper pit that has lasted more than a
month [ID:nN1E7A31OW].
His administration, which says the fruits of the country's
long economic boom must be shared more widely, has also been
trying with mixed success to calm lingering conflicts over new
mines that could delay investments. [ID:nN1E7AA0TE].
The strike aimed to include several thousand workers at
Volcan's Mahr Tunel concentrator and the San Cristobal,
Andaychagua and Carahuacra mines in the Yauli area of Peru, a
top global metals producer.
Volcan recently reported a third-quarter profit of $100
million, a 63 percent rise from the same quarter a year ago on
higher metals prices but lower output.
Zinc output in the third quarter was 78,694 tonnes while
silver production was 5.09 million ounces. Besides Yauli,
Volcan also has significant operations in the regions of
Chungar and Cerro de Pasco.
Peru is the world's No. 2 producer of both zinc and
silver.
Volcan churns out about 2 percent of the world's mined
silver supply and its mines included in the strike account for
about 44 percent of the company's silver output.
It also produces about 3 percent of the world's zinc, and
its mines included in the strike churn out 40 percent of its
zinc.
($1 = 2.7 soles)
