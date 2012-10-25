LIMA Oct 25 Workers pressing for higher wages
went on strike on Thursday at four sites owned by Peruvian zinc
and silver mining company Volcan, a union official
said.
Work at the Carahuacra, San Cristobal and Andaychagua mines
and the Marh Tunel concentrator in the company's Yauli unit were
affected, Arsenio Perez of the federation of Volcan workers
said.
"A general strike of an indefinite time frame was started
today by workers who have stopped work at four work sites," he
said.
The company could not be reached to comment on its
operations at Yauli, which account for half its profits.
Volcan, Peru's top silver and zinc miner, had 2011 sales of
$1.2 billion and net profit of $329 million. The output of
concentrates at Yauli last year was 287,704 tonnes of zinc,
47,871 tonnes of lead, 10,822 tonnes of copper and 11,189,799
ounces of silver.
Zinc on the London Metals Exchange was trading around $1,851
a tonne on Thursday, down some 13 percent from late September.