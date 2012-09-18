BRIEF-Wing Tai enters into a sale and purchase agreement
* Wing Tai China has entered into a sale and purchase agreement to dispose off to Xu Chang Co its 100% interest in Winnamax Investment
LONDON, Sept 18 Volex PLC : * Revenue and profit for the year ending 31st March 2013 will fall short of
management's prior expectations * Initiated a programme of material cost reductions to reflect revised revenue
and operating profit expectations
* Wing Tai China has entered into a sale and purchase agreement to dispose off to Xu Chang Co its 100% interest in Winnamax Investment
* Request For Trading Halt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: