Nov 27 Power and data cables maker Volex Plc
said it appointed financier Nathaniel Rothschild as
executive chairman with immediate effect.
The company said its non-executive directors decided that
role of chairman and chief executive should be combined into an
executive chairman position after a review of the board.
Volex added that interim CEO Geraint Anderson and
non-executive director Karen Slatford had resigned.
The company, which designs and makes power cables for
electronic devices, also said it would not be necessary to
appoint a group CEO.
