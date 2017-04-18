AMSTERDAM, April 18 Dutch construction company VolkerWessels said on Tuesday it would seek an initial public offering of shares and a stock market listing on the Euronext exchange in Amsterdam.

The company is owned by Reggeborgh Holding, which said it would sell a minority stake of a yet-to-be-determined size in the IPO.

VolkerWessels had earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 254 million euros ($270.3 million) in 2016 and sales of 5.5 billion euros, it said. ($1 = 0.9396 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)