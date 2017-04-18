BA cancels all scheduled flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick airports on Saturday
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports on Saturday following a global IT system failure.
AMSTERDAM, April 18 Dutch construction company VolkerWessels said on Tuesday it would seek an initial public offering of shares and a stock market listing on the Euronext exchange in Amsterdam.
The company is owned by Reggeborgh Holding, which said it would sell a minority stake of a yet-to-be-determined size in the IPO.
VolkerWessels had earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 254 million euros ($270.3 million) in 2016 and sales of 5.5 billion euros, it said. ($1 = 0.9396 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports on Saturday following a global IT system failure.
CAIRO, May 27 Egypt launched a fresh round of air strikes over Libya on Saturday, Egyptian military sources and an eyewitness told Reuters, targeting militant camps it said were responsible for a shooting spree that killed dozens of Egyptian Christians.