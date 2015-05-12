* Q1 net loss 2 mln euros
* Says negotiations under way for more asset sales
* Wind-down process still on schedule
(Adds quotes and background)
VIENNA, May 12 Austria's Volksbank AG
lost 2 million euros ($2.3 million) in the first quarter before
it gets wound down after failing last year's health checks of
big euro zone lenders.
It said on Tuesday the wind-down, which still requires
approval by regulators and the European Commission, remained on
track. It will relinquish its banking license and be split into
good and bad parts on July 4.
The group had a core tier 1 ratio based on total risk of 9.8
percent of risk-weighted assets at the end of March, up from 6.2
percent at the end of 2014, it said. The equity ratio rose to
17.6 percent from 14.2 at the end of December.
Total assets fell by 0.3 billion to 14.8 billion euros.
Winding down VBAG by turning it into a "bad bank" will
relieve pressure on the other regional lenders in the
Association of Volksbanks that own 52 percent of flagship VBAG.
The Association will detail its capital ratios only in June.
The European Central Bank, which supervises big euro zone
lenders, has told the Association to have a common equity tier 1
(CET1) ratio of 14.63 percent by July 26. It had a CET1 ratio of
11.5 percent at the end of September.
"The managing board believes that the CET1 ratios currently
envisioned will no longer reflect the association's risk, and
therefore expects that the ratio mandated in the order will be
substantially smaller, meaning that capital requirements will be
able to be satisfied," VBAG said on Tuesday.
Chief Executive Officer Stephan Koren has said VBAG can be
wound down without more aid from Austrian taxpayers, who have
already put 1.35 billion euros into the part-nationalised
lender. The state has a 43-percent stake after a 2012 rescue.
VBAG said concrete negotiations on selling national offices
of the VB Leasing International Group were under way. Sales have
begun for VB Leasing Finanzierungsgesellschaft, Volksbank Invest
and its Immo Kapitalanlage unit, and for VB Factoring Bank AG.
"In some cases, due-diligence reviews by potential buyers
are still ongoing. No other extensive negotiations with
interested parties are currently taking place," it said.
($1 = 0.8889 euros)
(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Michael Shields)