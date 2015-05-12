* Q1 net loss 2 mln euros

VIENNA, May 12 Austria's Volksbank AG lost 2 million euros ($2.3 million) in the first quarter before it gets wound down after failing last year's health checks of big euro zone lenders.

It said on Tuesday the wind-down, which still requires approval by regulators and the European Commission, remained on track. It will relinquish its banking license and be split into good and bad parts on July 4.

The group had a core tier 1 ratio based on total risk of 9.8 percent of risk-weighted assets at the end of March, up from 6.2 percent at the end of 2014, it said. The equity ratio rose to 17.6 percent from 14.2 at the end of December.

Total assets fell by 0.3 billion to 14.8 billion euros.

Winding down VBAG by turning it into a "bad bank" will relieve pressure on the other regional lenders in the Association of Volksbanks that own 52 percent of flagship VBAG. The Association will detail its capital ratios only in June.

The European Central Bank, which supervises big euro zone lenders, has told the Association to have a common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio of 14.63 percent by July 26. It had a CET1 ratio of 11.5 percent at the end of September.

"The managing board believes that the CET1 ratios currently envisioned will no longer reflect the association's risk, and therefore expects that the ratio mandated in the order will be substantially smaller, meaning that capital requirements will be able to be satisfied," VBAG said on Tuesday.

Chief Executive Officer Stephan Koren has said VBAG can be wound down without more aid from Austrian taxpayers, who have already put 1.35 billion euros into the part-nationalised lender. The state has a 43-percent stake after a 2012 rescue.

VBAG said concrete negotiations on selling national offices of the VB Leasing International Group were under way. Sales have begun for VB Leasing Finanzierungsgesellschaft, Volksbank Invest and its Immo Kapitalanlage unit, and for VB Factoring Bank AG.

"In some cases, due-diligence reviews by potential buyers are still ongoing. No other extensive negotiations with interested parties are currently taking place," it said.

($1 = 0.8889 euros) (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Michael Shields)