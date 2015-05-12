VIENNA May 12 Austria's Volksbank AG
lost 2 million euros ($2.3 million) in the first quarter before
it gets wound down after failing last year's health checks of
big euro zone lenders.
It said on Tuesday the wind-down, which still requires
approval by regulators and the European Commission, remained on
schedule. It will be split into good and bad parts in July.
The VB Holding eGen Group of credit institutions had a core
tier 1 ratio based on total risk of 9.8 percent of risk-weighted
assets, up from 6.2 percent at the end of 2014, it said. The
equity ratio rose to 17.6 percent from 14.2 at the end of
December.
($1 = 0.8889 euros)
