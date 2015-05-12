VIENNA May 12 Austria's Volksbank AG lost 2 million euros ($2.3 million) in the first quarter before it gets wound down after failing last year's health checks of big euro zone lenders.

It said on Tuesday the wind-down, which still requires approval by regulators and the European Commission, remained on schedule. It will be split into good and bad parts in July.

The VB Holding eGen Group of credit institutions had a core tier 1 ratio based on total risk of 9.8 percent of risk-weighted assets, up from 6.2 percent at the end of 2014, it said. The equity ratio rose to 17.6 percent from 14.2 at the end of December.

