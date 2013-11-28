VIENNA Nov 28 Partially state-owned Austrian lender Volksbanken AG reiterated on Thursday it had no immediate need for more state aid after posting a nine-month preliminary group loss of 66.8 million euros ($90.7 million).

"There is nothing in the offing at the moment," said a spokesman for Volksbanken, one of six Austrian lenders to come under direct supervision by the European Central Bank after stress tests next year.

It has said in the past it could not rule out the need for more taxpayer help at some stage but dismissed as speculation a newspaper report this month saying it may need an extra 1 billion euros of government support next year. ($1 = 0.7367 euros) (Reporting by Angelika Gruber; Editing by Michael Shields)