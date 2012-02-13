BRIEF-SANDPIPER Digital Payments FY loss after tax of EUR 8.3 mln
* SAID ON FRIDAY FY SALES INCREASED SIGNIFICANTLY TO EUR 28.9 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 18.3 MILLION)
VIENNA Feb 13 Oesterreichische Volksbanken AG redeemed last week a 1 billion euro ($1.32 billion) three-year bond that was guaranteed by Austria, the country's fourth-biggest lender said on Monday.
Volksbanken and other banks used state guarantees to be able to issue debt during the 2009 financial crisis. Volksbanken issued three such bonds worth a total of 3 billion euros. The other two mature in September 2012 and March 2013.
Loss-making Volksbanken, whose deep restructuring has excused it from hitting the European Union's 9 percent core capital goal by mid-year, also got 1 billion euros in non-voting state capital that it has not been able to start repaying as planned.
($1 = 0.7582 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields. Editing by Jane Merriman)
