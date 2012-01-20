BRIEF-Slate Retail REIT announces increase in term loan and revolving credit facility
VIENNA Jan 20 Austria's Volksbanken AG (OeVAG) has been excused from the process of meeting onerous European capital targets by mid-year because it is in the midst of a sweeping reorganisation, the country's FMA markets watchdog said on Friday.
"OeVAG no longer has to present a recapitalisation plan on the level of the EBA," an FMA spokesman said on Friday, referrring to the European Banking Authority.
The move means Austria's fourth-largest bank has more time to shore up its stretched balance sheet and reduces the risk it would need more state aid soon. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Fredrik Dahl)
NEW YORK, June 12 Billionaire investor Warren Buffett will travel to New York this week to help Israel sell government bonds, the underwriting agency for the bonds said on Monday.