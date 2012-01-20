VIENNA Jan 20 Austria's Volksbanken AG (OeVAG) has been excused from the process of meeting onerous European capital targets by mid-year because it is in the midst of a sweeping reorganisation, the country's FMA markets watchdog said on Friday.

"OeVAG no longer has to present a recapitalisation plan on the level of the EBA," an FMA spokesman said on Friday, referrring to the European Banking Authority.

The move means Austria's fourth-largest bank has more time to shore up its stretched balance sheet and reduces the risk it would need more state aid soon. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Fredrik Dahl)