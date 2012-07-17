VIENNA, July 17 Oesterreichische Volksbanken AG
named Stephan Koren as chief executive on Tuesday,
picking the top choice of finance minister Maria Fekter to head
the Austrian lender after a state bailout.
Koren, 54 and a former executive of Austrian lender BAWAG
PSK, will take up his new role on Sept. 1,
Volksbanken said on Tuesday.
It also named Rainer Borns as chief operating officer.
In April, Austria took a 43 percent stake in the lender as
part of a rescue that cost the state more than 1 billion euros
($1.2 billion) in writedowns on previous aid, fresh capital and
guarantees.
"Austrian taxpayers have supported VBAG and they have a
right to expect that measures necessary for a successful future
will be implemented," Koren said.
He said he shared the government's priorities of having the
bank sector provide sufficient financing to support economic
growth while generating the highest possible returns from its
VBAG stake.
The bank, which made a first-quarter profit of 22 million
euros, has been paring back activities and selling non-core
assets in a bid to return to health after a 2011 loss.
The bank's new leaders have to knock the lender back into
shape, perhaps by arranging a tie-up with a stronger partner.
Hans Joerg Schelling, a management consultant and former
conservative member of parliament, was elected chairman of
Volksbanken in April.
Impairments on businesses in eastern Europe, losses on Greek
debt and other bad loans hammered Volksbanken, which failed last
year's European stress tests and lost 1.35 billion euros in
2011.
Its regional banks owners also injected fresh funds to keep a
majority stake in VBAG. The shake-up curtailed the roles of
other shareholders DZ Bank, Ergo and
Raiffeisen Zentralbank.
The new OVAG leadership faces a daunting task to get the
lender back on its feet as the flagship for the network of five
dozen regional banks bound by a mutual liability pact.
($1 = 0.8188 euro)
