VIENNA, April 24 Austria's Gertrude
Tumpel-Gugerell will not become chairwoman of Oesterreichische
Volksbanken AG as planned, the ailing Austrian lender
said on Tuesday, two days before a board meeting that was poised
to appoint her.
"There is a change to one of the nominations," a bank
spokesman said, confirming a report by the Austria Press Agency
(APA).
APA said the European Central Bank had refused to waive
"cooling off" restrictions for former officials that prevent
Tumpel-Gugerell, a former ECB executive board member, from
joining a bank supervisory board before July.
One source close to the situation said however that
Tumpel-Gugerell had removed herself from the election process.
A separate source said former Generali Austria manager
Susanne Althaler would join the Volksbanken board in her place.
APA said former Bank Austria executive Franz Zwickl would
now become Volksbanken chairman.
