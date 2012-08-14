VIENNA Aug 14 Austrian lender Volksbanken AG
has decided in the face of media criticism to
withdraw investment products that let customers speculate on
agricultural commodity price movements, it said on Tuesday.
A recent surge in crop prices has revived a debate over the
role played by financial speculators in commodity markets and
whether they could be blamed for inflating food prices.
"Volksbank Investments will not offer any new products in
this area and will withdraw all of its offerings in this
sector," the bank said.
In particular it was reacting to criticism of its Agrar
Rohstoff Garant 2 certificate product which it had launched on
Monday, a product that lets investors track gains on corn,
sugar, soybeans and wheat prices.
"Trading such products is necessary to keep the market and
thus the economy stable or to spur it on, but we understand the
arguments of critics and will thus be much more sensitive in
future about our product range," executive board member Martin
Fuchsbauer said in a statement.
Last week Germany's Commerzbank said it had joined
two of its peers, Deutsche Bank and DekaBank
, in restricting food-related investments by
stripping agricultural products from its ComStage ETF CB
Commodity EW Index TR, a $145 million commodity index fund.
(Editing by Greg Mahlich)