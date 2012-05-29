* Consolidated net profit 22.2 mln eur vs 50.2 mln year ago

* 11.6 mln profit from continued ops, 10.6 mln from discontinued

* Total assets fall to 31.6 billion after VBI unit sale

* Sees loss in Romania this year (Adds details and background)

VIENNA, May 29 Austria's Volksbanken AG , which has been shrinking its business, said consolidated net profit fell by more than half to 22.2 million euros ($27.8 million) in the first quarter as net interest income and risk provisions both dropped sharply.

Austria last month took a 43 percent stake in the lender as part of a bailout that cost the state more than 1 billion euros in writedowns on previous aid, fresh capital and guarantees.

It has been paring back its activities and selling non-core assets in a bid to return to health after a 2011 loss.

Its total assets fell to 31.6 billion euros as of the end of March, from 9.5 billion at the end of 2011. The sale of its VBI eastern European arm to Sberbank accounted for 8.8 billion euros of the decline.

It carved out the Romanian business from that sale and now includes the operation in its non-core business segment. The Romanian unit lost 7 million euros before tax in the quarter, which it said was better than expected. It forecast it would lose less than 10 million euros this year in Romania.

Volksbanken said its tier 1 capital ratio stood at 11.1 percent at the end of March, up from 8.8 percent at the end of 2011, after its VBI sale. ($1 = 0.7976 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Alison Birrane)