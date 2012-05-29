VIENNA May 29 First-quarter consolidated net profit at Austria's Volksbanken AG fell by more than half to 22.2 million euros ($27.8 million) as net interest income and risk provisions both dropped sharply, the bank said on Tuesday.

The bank, in which Austria has taken a 43 percent stake in the wake of a bailout, said its tier 1 capital ratio stood at 11.1 percent at the end of March, up from 8.8 percent at the end of 2011, after it sold its VBI eastern Europe arm to Russia's Sberbank.

