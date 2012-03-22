VIENNA, March 22 Ailing Austrian lender Volksbanken AG, in which the state is about to take a stake of up to 49 percent, will get new management after losing nearly 1.4 billion euros ($1.85 billion) last year, a source close to the situation said.

The plan is for the government and the lender's regional bank owners to name two members each to the management board before the annual shareholder meeting on April 26, the source said.

Austrian media have named former BAWAG PSK executive Stephan Koren as a potential successor for Volksbanken Chief Executive Gerald Wenzel, whose contract ends next month.

Under Austrian accounting rules, Volksbanken posted an unconsolidated 2011 loss of nearly 1.4 billion euros, the source said. The bank said in November it would lose at least 10 percent more than the 900 million to 1.05 billion it had forecast only a month before.

Impairments on business in eastern Europe, losses on Greek debt and bad loans hammered Volksbanken, once Austria's fourth-biggest bank, which failed last year's European stress tests.

The bank declined to comment.

The bank's looming loss and slow pace of restructuring prompted Austria last month to launch a rescue that will cost the state more than 1 billion euros in writedowns, fresh capital and guarantees.

($1 = 0.7582 euros) (Reporting by Angelika Gruber, Writing by Michael Shields; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)