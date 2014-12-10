BRIEF-Evercore Partners says 2 directors retire from board
* Evercore Partners says on april 24, board memebers Curt Hessler, Francois De Saint Phalle informed board of decision not to stand for re-election
VIENNA Dec 10 Part-nationalised Austrian lender Volksbanken AG and its partners have agreed to sell their Romanian business to Banca Transilvania, Volksbanken said on Wednesday.
Volksbanken gave no financial details in a statement that said the deal was set to close in the first half of 2015 pending regulatory approval.
Volksbanken had to sell the business, in which it holds 51 percent, under a revamp mandated by the European Commission in return for allowing state aid. (Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Jason Neely)
WASHINGTON, April 28 A U.S. appeals court on Friday blocked health insurer Anthem Inc's bid to merge with Cigna, upholding a lower court's decision that the $54 billion deal should not be allowed because it would lead to higher prices for healthcare.