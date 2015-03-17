BRIEF-FSIC reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* FSIC reports first quarter 2017 financial results and declares regular distribution for second quarter
BUCHAREST, March 17 Romania's Banca Transilvania (BT), the country's third-biggest bank, said on Tuesday it expected a deal to purchase Austrian lender Volksbanken AG's Romanian business to be finalised by the first half of April.
"Banca Transilvania SA has received the necessary approvals from the National Bank of Romania and the Competition Council in regard to the purchase of Volksbank Romania," it said in a statement. (Reporting by Radu Marinas)
* FSIC reports first quarter 2017 financial results and declares regular distribution for second quarter
* Says board of directors has approved an additional $300 million to repurchase company's outstanding common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: