BUCHAREST, March 17 Romania's Banca Transilvania (BT), the country's third-biggest bank, said on Tuesday it expected a deal to purchase Austrian lender Volksbanken AG's Romanian business to be finalised by the first half of April.

"Banca Transilvania SA has received the necessary approvals from the National Bank of Romania and the Competition Council in regard to the purchase of Volksbank Romania," it said in a statement. (Reporting by Radu Marinas)