BRIEF-BANK OF THE JAMES Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.17
* BANK OF THE JAMES ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND DECLARATION OF DIVIDEND
VIENNA, April 11 Austria's part-nationalised Volksbanken AG has sold its Volksbank Malta unit to Mediterranean Bank, it said on Friday, giving no financial details.
After carving out its international business last year, the Maltese business has total assets worth around 150 million euros ($208 million), Volksbanken said in a statement.
The contract was signed on Friday and closing of the deal will take place after regulatory approval, it added. KPMG Corporate Finance and the Schoenherr law firm advised Volksbanken, it said. ($1=0.7204 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
LONDON, April 21 Taxpayers have recouped all of the 20.3 billion pounds ($26 billion) invested in the bailout of Lloyds Banking Group during the 2008 financial crisis, British finance minister Philip Hammond said on Friday.