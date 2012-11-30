(Adds details and background)
VIENNA Nov 30 Part state-owned Austrian lender
Oesterreichische Volksbanken AG (VBAG) is bracing for
a 2013 operating loss as it battles to shrink its way back to
health, it said on Friday.
"Operative results of VBAG Group based on IFRS will be
clearly negative in 2012 and most likely in 2013 as well," it
said in a statement.
It said it would post a 2012 consolidated group profit of
hundreds of millions of euros but only due to one-off accounting
factors.
It had a group profit before taxes of 642 million euros
($835 million) in the first three quarters and profit after
taxes and non-controlling interests of 599 million, it said.
Volksbanken had said this month it would post a 2012 net
loss of less than 100 million euros under local accounting rules
and expected to skip coupon payments for the next two years on
state aid it got in the financial crisis.
Austria took a 43 percent stake in the lender in April as
part of a rescue that cost the state more than 1 billion euros
in writedowns on previous aid, fresh capital and guarantees.
The government has said it will run bigger public deficits
than hoped this year and in 2013 as the economy performs less
well than expected and aid for its struggling banks eats into
state finances.
The bank on Friday cited discrepancies between accounting
rules for writing down the value of non-voting participation
capital under domestic standards for the main entity and the
international rules used for group results.
The European Commission has ordered the group to divest or
wind down non-core assets. "Due the difficult economic
environment and the resulting haircuts on the run-down portfolio
this will affect results," it said.
Its tier I capital ratio in relation to total risk rose by
0.9 percentage points from the end of 2011 to 9.7 percent at the
end of September.
"It is to be expected that until the end of the year capital
ratios will decline," it added.
($1 = 0.7689 euros)
