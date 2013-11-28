* Sees losses in 2014 and 2015 under Austrian accounting

VIENNA, Nov 28 Partially state-owned Austrian lender Volksbanken AG (VBAG) forecast it would make losses again in 2014 and 2015 under local accounting rules as it carries out a drastic European Union-mandated restructuring process.

The bank, one of six Austrian lenders to come under direct supervision of the European Central Bank next year, reported on Thursday a preliminary 66.8 million euro ($90.7 million) group loss after tax and minority interests in the first nine months.

But its tier 1 capital ratio rose to 13.0 percent at the end of September from 10.9 at the end of 2012 as it focuses on preserving capital while trying to shrink back to health.

Risk-weighted assets fell by 2.7 billion to 13.0 billion as it cut non-core property and corporates business assets and wound down positions on its investments book, said the bank, which reports group results under IFRS accounting standards.

Volksbanken's total assets have fallen 4.3 billion so far this year to 23.3 billion at end-September.

Austria took a 43 percent stake in the bank last year as part of a rescue that cost taxpayers more than 1 billion euros in writedowns on previous aid, fresh capital and guarantees.

A spokesman reiterated on Thursday the bank had no immediate need of more state aid.

"VBAG's current medium-term planning shows that negative single entity results (based on local GAAP) are to be expected until 2015 at least. Therefore interest payments on supplementary capital (upper tier II capital) are unlikely from today's viewpoint until 2016," it said in a statement.

Aid to stricken banks is a key element of budget negotiations between Austria's two main political parties as they try to form a fresh coalition after September's elections.

They have earmarked 5.8 billion euros in additional aid over five years, most of which will go to nationalised lender Hypo Alpe Adria.

Volksbanken shrank its balance sheet by nearly a third in 2012 by selling assets including its eastern Europe arm VBI, which Russia's Sberbank bought for 505 million euros.

Volksbanken said with half-year results that Sberbank had sent a letter in August seeking compensation for assets it got in the VBI sale, but added this "most probably will not cause any financial impact on the company".

Volksbanken still needs to sell its 51 percent stake in its deconsolidated Romanian banking business - which it has entirely written down - by the end of 2015, as well as its 50 percent stake in VB Leasing International by the end of 2014.

It is also in the process of selling its Malta business.

($1 = 0.7367 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)