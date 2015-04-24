* Bank to propose capital reduction in May
* In talks with ministry about repayment of state aid
* Association of Volksbanks won't reach ECB CET 1 target
(Adds detail on CET1 ratio for Association of Volksbanks)
VIENNA, April 24 Austria's Volksbank AG
lost 500 million euros ($543.9 million) last year
according to its final set of results before being wound down
after failing European health checks.
Volksbank (VBAG) failed European banking stress tests last
year and said the Association of Volksbanks, which groups VBAG
with other regional banks, would be unable to reach the capital
targets set by the European Central Bank (ECB) for July.
The ECB wanted the Association to have a CET1 ratio of 14.63
percent. VBAG's common equity tier 1 (CET1)
capital ratio in relation to risk stood at a lowly 6.2 percent
at the end of 2014.
VBAG's loss was less, however, than the bank's own forecast
of about 750 million euros and Chief Executive Officer Stephan
Koren said it could be wound down without more funding from its
owners or Austrian taxpayers, who have already put 1.35 billion
euros into the part-nationalised lender.
Winding down VBAG by turning it into a so-called "bad bank"
will relieve pressure on other the regional lenders in the
Association of Volksbanks that own 52 percent of flagship VBAG.
"The legal split-up of VBAG, the transfer of the spun-off
part of the business to Volksbank Wien-Baden (unit), the
surrender of VBAG's banking licence and its departure from the
liability association are planned for 4 July," it said.
The wind-down vehicle will be called Immigon Portfolioabbau.
A VBAG spokesman said it was in talks with the finance
ministry to determine if and how the remaining 300 million euros
of state aid in the form of participation capital would be
repaid.
"The VBAG managing board will propose at the Annual General
Meeting on May 28 a simplified capital reduction," it said,
which likely means that little state aid will be repaid.
"The capital reduction of 96.65 percent is to affect the
share and participation capital."
(Reporting by Angelika Gruber and Shadia Nasralla; Editing by
Keith Weir and David Clarke)