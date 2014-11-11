VIENNA Nov 11 Austria's part-nationalised Volksbanken AG's nine-month group loss after minorities widened to 230 million euros ($285.4 million) as it continued a drastic revamp that cut its balance sheet by 5 billion euros in the period, it said.

Volksbanken, which failed European banking stress tests last month and is in the process of winding itself down, said on Tuesday that it, combined with the regional banks that own a majority stake, was well above regulatory capital requirements at the end of September.

(1 US dollar = 0.8060 euro) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Shadia Nasralla)