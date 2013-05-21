FRANKFURT May 21 Partially state-owned Austrian lender Volksbanken AG slumped to a first-quarter loss as it shrank its business in a drastic EU-mandated revamp.

Austria had to take a 43 percent stake in the bank last year as part of a rescue that cost taxpayers more than 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) in writedowns on previous aid, fresh capital and guarantees.

The net loss for the first three months of 2013 came to 21.3 million euros, compared with a profit of 22.2 million in the year-earlier period, Volksbanken said on Tuesday. It reiterated that it expects to post a loss for the full year 2013, without being more specific.

($1 = 0.7778 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Peter Dinkloh)